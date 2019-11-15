Toys for Tots kicks off Annual Christmas Campaign

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Lots of kids wake up on Christmas morning without any presents under the tree but Toys for Tots in Augusta wants to change that.
The coordinator of our local Toys for Tots Anne Woods says every child deserves to feel loved. “We have some families in the schools, we have some people that just walk through the door that are homeless," she says, “but our mission is to be sure that on Christmas morning, no child wakes up without a toy."
Last year, she says they provided toys to 41,107 children in the CSRA. She says they’ve eclipsed that number this year but still need more donations. Woods says the number of homeless families has grown. The organization especially needs toys for kids between 0-2 years old, and 6 and up.
Toys for Tots teams up with Harley-Davidson for the 13th Annual Motorcycle Ride at the Augusta location on November 16, 2019, starting at 9 a.m. Participants will ride to Walmart to pick up new toys for kids in need.
You can donate toys at your local Toys for Tots or to find drop off sites near you here. Fox 54 is one of those locations so you can drop off those toys to the station as well.
