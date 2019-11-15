Thomson community gathers to honor the life of teen killed in car crash

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The Thomson community came together Thursday, Nov. 14, to remember the 16-year-old who died last Saturday in a car crash on White Oak Rd. Around 100 people circled the Thomson High School rock for the balloon release in honor of Amarione Thampson. Thampson’s family said the turnout pays tribute to the impact he has left on the community.
Thampson’s aunt, Juanita Outlaw, said, “Once I got here, most of the people were already here waiting. That was so heart warming that everyone was here waiting and just loved Amarione.”
Outlaw said she broke down in tears when she saw the crowd. It’s just another way the community has been showing love to the family this week. She said, “They have been writing, calling, emailing, texting and sending cards. I’ve received so many cards in the mail this week already.”
The gifts continued at the balloon release. Some classmates spent all week making artwork and welding a cross in his honor. Robin Rowe, Thampson’s cosmetology teacher, said, “I think you see the true integrity of the kids here at Thomson High School and in our community. We have great kids, and many of these kids have been in the classroom with AJ for the past two years.”
Other students there had class with him for even longer, but one thing they all had in common was the sentiment toward Thampson.
Anna Bryant, said, “If I needed someone to help me smile, or I needed a shoulder to cry on or anything. He just had a beautiful soul.” Rowe added, “He was kind. He showed genuine compassion. He was respectful. He was just a great presence in our class every day.”
His presence is already missed, but continues to leave a mark in the hearts of those who knew him.
Thampson’s funeral is open to the public. It will be on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m.
