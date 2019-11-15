Suspect wanted for theft of firearm

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for 46-year-old Myhia Lagrette Shaw. They say she is wanted for theft of a firearm and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
A police report states that deputies were dispatched on Oct. 30 to a house on Telfair St. The suspect’s friend said on Oct. 27, Shaw visited their house where a firearm was kept on a night stand. The gun owner noticed three days later that the firearm was no longer on the night stand and believes Shaw may have taken it, but says they did not visually see her take it.
Shaw has active warrants at this time and is known to frequent Downtown Augusta. She has black hair, brown eyes and is 5 ft. tall.
If you have any information, contact Inv. Ryan Ferguson (706)-821-1032 or the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office at (706)-821-1020 or (706)-821-1080.
