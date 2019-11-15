Resolute Forest Products closing its doors

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Another manufacturing facility is closing its doors. This time, it’s in South Augusta.
Resolute Forest Products announced Thursday, Nov. 14, that they will be idling their facility on Doug Bernard Pkwy. indefinitely.
The company tells FOX 54 that the facility employs 160 people. In a statement they released Thursday, Resolute Forest Products said the decision was based on “continued challenging market conditions” in the newsprint industry. They said this decision comes after the mill saw “several weeks of production downtime” this year.
The statement also said:
We understand the impact this decision will have on our employees, their families and the local community. The company will work with employees and community representatives to mitigate the impacts of the decision. The company is committed to providing employees with the support they need following the announcement.
A representative said they will be working to provide benefits and outplacement services to the employees.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.