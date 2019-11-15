Rainy and Raw Friday

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Steady showers continue through much of the morning, becoming more scattered by the afternoon. The heaviest and consistent rain will trend toward the southern portions of the CSRA later in the day. Temperatures will be chilly in the low-50s. Conditions turn breezy by the afternoon. Wind gusts may reach 25-30mph at times. Scattered showers continue overnight and early Saturday morning. When all is said and done, most neighborhoods can expect to pick up about 1-1.5 inches of rain. Brighter and drier conditions will settle in by Saturday afternoon. Temperatures trend upward Sunday into the next workweek, with highs in the upper 50s to 60.