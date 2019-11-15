Fishermen protest FWC’s aquatic plant spraying on Lake Okeechobee

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — On Friday morning, a group of fishermen are protesting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s chemical spraying of aquatic plants at Lake Okeechobee. They say it is harmful to the environment and the fish.
FWC says floating plants have a negative impact on the native habitat and navigation, and that is why they need to take care of them.
However, the process of spraying herbicides to get rid of them has become controversial.
In fact, FWC temporarily stopped the aquatic spraying earlier this year to get feedback from the community, then resumed a few months later while making some adjustments.
The fishermen plan to have their boats in the water at the same time as the boats began spraying.
