Fishermen protest FWC’s aquatic plant spraying on Lake Okeechobee

Fishermen protest FWC’s aquatic plant spraying on Lake Okeechobee
On Friday morning, a group of fishermen are protesting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s chemical spraying of aquatic plants at Lake Okeechobee. (Source: WPTV)
November 15, 2019 at 9:52 AM EST - Updated November 15 at 9:52 AM

OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — On Friday morning, a group of fishermen are protesting the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s chemical spraying of aquatic plants at Lake Okeechobee. They say it is harmful to the environment and the fish.

FWC says floating plants have a negative impact on the native habitat and navigation, and that is why they need to take care of them.

However, the process of spraying herbicides to get rid of them has become controversial.

In fact, FWC temporarily stopped the aquatic spraying earlier this year to get feedback from the community, then resumed a few months later while making some adjustments.

The fishermen plan to have their boats in the water at the same time as the boats began spraying.

Click here for the FWC’s spraying schedule.

Stephanie Susskind WPTV is live at Lake Okeechobee with a group of fishermen protesting FWC’s aquatic spraying:

Posted by WFLX FOX 29 on Friday, November 15, 2019

Copyright 2019 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.