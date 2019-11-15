Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation kicks off raffle drawing

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - It’s that time of year again. The annual Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation raffle has officially kicked off. This year’s grand prize is a Mercedes-Benz A2-20 Sedan.
A raffle for a brand new car, that takes the entire community down a new road; That’s the annual Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation fundraiser.
“This is absolutely amazing,” said Ron Skenes, Director of Communications and Development, Christ Community Health.
Now in it’s fourth year, the drawing raises funds that go to organizations in the community that are dedicated to helping others, such as the Family Y or Salvation Army Center of Hope. This year, Dr. Bowman chose Christ Community Health as the main recipient for the funds.
“This event, this fundraiser will help us to provide healthcare to families all across the CSRA that might not have access to basic medical and dental care otherwise,” said Skenes.
“I felt that there was a need, and I thought that there was an anointment to our efforts,” said Dr. Mac Bowman, founder of Horizon Foundation.
Those who buy a $100 raffle ticket will get the chance to win the grand prize, but there are other prizes up for grabs for the finalists as well. Last year was the first time every raffle ticket was sold, raising a total of $100,000.
“It allowed us to do a lot of wonderful things over the course of this last year,” said Dr. Bowman. He said they are expanding the number of tickets available this year, hoping to raise even more money and do more good.
“For Christ Community Health to be chosen is such an honor. To be affiliated with Dr. Bowman, who is so well known in the community, it makes my heart beat fast, and it’s just a great feeling, and we’re very honored,” said Skenes.
The drawing will be held on Valentines Day in 2020, and will be a reverse drawing, with the last ticket drawn as the grand prize winner.
FOX 54 is a proud media sponsor of the Dr. Mac Bowman Horizon Foundation.
In addition to the kickoff of the drawing today, Dr. Bowman announced the first ever Horizon Foundation Award for Excellence in Service and Community Service, and the first recipient is our very own Chief Meteorologist Jay Jefferies.
