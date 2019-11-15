Doctors Hospital honors Healthcare Awards of Distinction Recipients

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Two Doctors Hospital employees were presented the HCA Healthcare Awards of Distinction Thursday for being standouts within their respective fields.
Vanessa Ashmore, a respiratory therapist and an EKG technician, was awarded the Frist Humanitarian Award which recognizes employees for outstanding community service. “I enjoy what I do and I enjoy meeting all of my patients and their families,” Ashmore said.
The Excellence in Nursing Award was presented to Morgan Masters, a registered nurse in the woman’s center, who is known for making little hats for newborns. “It makes the job all worthwhile when you get some kind of recognition for something like this. It really makes the job worth it,” Masters said.
FOX 54 spoke with Doug Welch, Doctors Hospital CEO who spoke highly on both recipients. "It’s the greatest award that we have here at Doctors Hospital. The HCA, the two awards that we just gave out to great people that not only do great work with our patients, but also serve the community. "
Both recipients were joined by their families and co-workers who were excited for their recognition.
