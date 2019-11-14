Winter Feel Continues with More Clouds

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Despite plenty of clouds, we will not need the umbrella throughout the day today. The January feel continues with daytime temperatures in the mid and upper 40s. Isolated showers will sneak into the CSRA by the evening hours, and pick up in coverage before midnight. Rain will likely spread across the area and continue into Friday. We will wake up to raw and rainy conditions, with temperatures below average in the low-50s throughout the day. The steadiest rain will be in the southern portions of the CSRA during the first half of the day, then showers will become more scattered in the late afternoon. Wind gusts Friday will be up to 25mph.