TRAFFIC ALERT: All lanes blocked at Columbia Rd. after crash involving school bus

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office is responding to a crash involving a Columbia County school bus and a vehicle.
According to dispatch the call came in around 9 a.m. The call was reported with injuries from the vehicle.
The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office tells FOX 54 that children were on the bus at the time of the crash, but are all safe. The children were transported to school by another bus.
FOX 54 will have more information when it is made available.
