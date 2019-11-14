Students and staff safe after weapon found at Thomson - McDuffie Middle School

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - In a press release from the McDuffie County School District, a weapon was confiscated at Thomson-McDuffie Middle School early Thursday morning.
According to the release, “reliable information was provided to school officials that a Thomson-McDuffie Middle School student may be in possession of a weapon.”
School officials say the school resource officer proactively met the pupil immediately upon the student’s arrival at the school.
The press release states that all student and staff members are safe and the weapon that was confiscated, was never shown to other or used in the threatening manner.
Read the full press release below:
