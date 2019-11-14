Santa visits the Fort Gordon Christmas House

FORT GORDON, GA (WFXG) - Jolly Old Saint Nick strolled into Fort Gordon’s Christmas House to music and celebration on a mission.
“Being service members, its not always easy to make ends meet. Whether we’re deployed or whether we’re younger soldiers. It’s just easier to have a little bit of help,” said Fort Gordon Christmas House President Lori Pflieger.
These elves work all year long to give toys, games and books to kids. Families get commissary gift cards, and that goes a long way during the holidays.
“We get a beautiful response from the soldiers and their families. It means a lot to them," said Fort Gordon Christmas House Fundraising Coordinator Jamie Riedy.
It’s all fueled by donations and grants. Soldiers apply for the program in Oct. Eligible parents pick up presents in Dec.
LTC Wayne Sanders said more than 20 of his soldiers are part of more than 300 families that will receive gifts this year. “People are separated from their families, a lot of single parents, a lot of different things that we don’t realize when we’re just at work every day what they go home to. Some struggles financially that they may have.”
This year elves estimate they’ll make the holidays happier for 750 kids. Bringing joy to the world, one family at a time.
Fort Gordon’s Christmas House program accepts donations from the community all year long. CLICK HERE to learn how you can help.
