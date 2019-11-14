Nearly 100 students from across the CSRA compete in the 2019 Skills Challenge

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Students from 11-area high schools join the Georgia Workforce Development Alliance for this year’s Skills Challenge at the Augusta Fairgrounds on Thursday, November 14, 2019.
Through this event, the Associated General Contractors of Georgia works to educate and engage students to understand their future opportunities.
More than 500 students have the opportunity to get some hands-on experience while learning how they can make a difference in east Georgia. Students from across the CSRA participate in challenges ranging from carpentry to masonry, electrical, plumbing and welding. Through this event, they are encouraged to consider the construction industry as a career path.
The President of J.W. Allen Co. Scott Clark says, “There are all kinds of lucrative careers in our industry that nobody really knows about and I think from my experience in the last 36 years we’ve done a disservice to our industry by not marketing our industry effectively and that’s got to chance for us to be successful in the future.”
Local students are excited that companies are taking note of their hard work.
“Later on in the future I want to be a pipefitter so this just challenges me to stick to the tape measuring and stick to turning and burning," said T.W. Josey High School senior Solomon Hampton.
The competition wrapped up Thursday afternoon. Evans High School took home the overall win, earning the Construction Cup.
Plumbing1st - Jackson Robinson, Jefferson County High School, 2nd - Galvin Harden, West Laurens High School, 3rd - Noah Clark, Lincoln County High School
Masonry1st - Roydarius Hobbs, Thomson High School, 2nd - Michael Snipes, East Laurens High School3rd - Andrew Bethea, East Laurens High School
Carpentry1st - Dalton Hall, Burke County High School, 2nd - Alex Pittman, Jefferson County High School, 3rd - Courtney Powell, Evans High School
Welding (Beginner)1st - Connor Walls, Lincoln County High School, 2nd - Phillip Jean-Paul, Grovetown High School, 3rd - Alexis Birmingham, Evans High School
Welding (Advanced)1st - Michael Goulet, Hephzibah High School, 2nd - Chris Holloman, Thomson High School, 3rd - Caleb Stubblefield, Grovetown High School
Welding Cup Winner: Lincoln County High School
Welding Fab:1st - Storm Bessinger, Colby Howard, Marc Wallace; Lincoln High School, 2nd - Corbin Schoenbeck, Hunter Graham, Andrew Renner; Evans High School, 3rd - Seth Babb, Michael Crosby, Jake Dixon; Hephzibah High School
Electrical1st - John Bundrick, Lincoln County High School, 2nd - JT Williams, Evans High School, 3rd - Bryan Mendez, Evans High School
Construction Cup: Evans High School
