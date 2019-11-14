GBI among several organizations helping business owners fight back against cyber crimes

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) -The University of Georgia’s Small Business Development Center reports at least six of its clients were impacted by fraud in the past four weeks. One lost $34,000.
“That’s pretty scary," said Beach Medical Owner Donny Rogers.
That’s why a local banker, GBI agent and consulting group showed nearly 20 people how to protect their business and money from cybercrimes. A cybercrime is anything illegal done with a digital device, including: a computer, tablet, cellphone, email, anything that’s internet or telecommunications based. Almost all cybercrime is categorized as theft by deception, according to the GBI.
“Our staff has to be updated on the new scams coming out this week, this month. They’re so fresh and new and creative and they’re international and once the money’s gone outside the United States, the likelihood of getting it back is zero from what we’re finding out," Rogers said.
Internal fraud is the number one issue First Citizens Bank sees. Richmond County deputies say scammers convinced a local McDonalds employee to send thousands of dollars on a Green Dot card last year. Christopher Joyce was arrested and charged with felony theft by deception. Court records FOX 54 obtained show the charge was dismissed in April 2019 because “no evidence suggested he knew this was a scam.”
Experts say don’t rush the hiring process so you can do a thorough background check on potential hires. Create internal audits and check them periodically. Have a plan in place so you’ll know who to call if you’re a victim and contact authorities quickly because recouping losses is tricky.
“The problem is we’re losing hundreds of millions of dollars in Georgia to cyber crime and we’ve gotta have a response to that," said Georgia Cyber Crime Center Special Agent In Charge Steven Foster. He said GBI agents work hard to help with cases local law enforcement doesn’t have the resources to investigate.
Scammers are savvy. They create a sense of urgency and fear to force you to hand over cash or sensitive info. CLICK HERE to learn how to spot and report scams.
