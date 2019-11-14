Pelosi says Trump’s Ukraine actions amount to ‘bribery’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., talks to reporters on the morning after the first public hearing in the impeachment probe of President Donald Trump on his effort to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents, on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019. Pelosi says the president's actions in the impeachment inquiry amount to "bribery." (Source: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite/AP)