Army Corps of Engineers holds public meeting about lock and dam

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - As the controversy surrounding the Augusta Lock and Dam continues, the Army Corps of Engineers held a meeting to discuss their current plan with community members.
The lock and dam debate has already resulted in one lawsuit against the Army Corps of Engineers, and because of that, the public meeting Wednesday, Nov. 13, did not go as community members expected.
The Augusta Lock and Dam has long been a point of controversy in both Georgia and South Carolina. After years of back-and-forth, a plan was presented detailing the fate of the structure, but the news left community members and representatives alike unhappy.
Augusta resident Roy Simpkins said, "The water front has added significant attractiveness to the two cities, so you can understand why they’re concerned about it.”
As it stands, the Army Corps of Engineers plans to remove the Lock and Dam, and part of the historic park next to it, and replace it with a rock weir. According to that plan, this would result in the water level dropping by six feet upstream, which is what really has community members up in arms. Their solution? Keeping the lock and dam and restoring it.
“That’s the only thing that can keep our pool at a constant level and prevent excess flooding up stream,” said Simpkins.
However, they didn’t get the chance to discuss other options with the Corps tonight. After delivering a presentation on their current plan, they announced that they would not be taking comments due to the pending lawsuit they have with South Carolina.
"I really thought it was disingenuous to show up and not take public comment at a public meeting,” said Augusta Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Although the majority of people there were against the Corps’s plan, not everyone falls in that category. Some are happy this plan will help fish get upstream. “This is their habitat, and we are coming and take their habitat and then we say, ‘oh my gosh, we have to save the economy,’ but there is no economy if we destroy the planet,” said Augusta resident Anibal Ibarra.
Ibarra also said this isn’t the time for people to be making a scene. “This process took a long time. It’s not like yesterday, all of a sudden, oh we’re going to destroy the lock and dam.”
“I think it has taken a while to get people aware of the negative consequences of this thing,” said Simpkins.
As the back-and-forth is inevitable to continue, county commissioners say being able to trust the Corps and make the most informed decision moving forward is the number one priority. Until there is something definite, community members plan to continue showing out.
Simpkins said, "It’s important that a lot of folks speak out about this.”
Threats of more lawsuits have been flying since the Army Corps of Engineers made their announcement.
