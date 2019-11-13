H54K- Zanaiah Billups

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Meet Zanaiah Billups a student at John S. Davidson Fine Arts Magnet School. This jazzy junior says she been singing as far back as she can remember and being a Davidson student is an absolute dream come true.
Billups wasted no time bringing fellow students together to form the 12th Street Jazz Band. They perform all around the CSRA and are now preparing jazz standard classics for upcoming holiday season performances.
Continue to watch out for Zanaiah Billups and the 12th Street Jazz Band!
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.