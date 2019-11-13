Columbia County is working to counteract increasing traffic congestion

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA. (WFXG) -Traffic congestion in Columbia County has steadily increased along with the population. There have been a lot of crashes in the last few weeks and the Columbia County Traffic Engineering Department says narrow roads could be what’s causing drivers to break traffic laws.
According to the most recent United States census data, more than one $150,000 people live in the area now. Columbia County traffic engineers say the more traffic there is, the more likely someone is to run a red light or violate other traffic laws.
The department is keeping a close eye on the daily flow, but traffic engineers say the roads need widening. “We do several different things, traffic signal timing. we have the adaptive traffic signals that help us manage the traffic a little better but still, when we have congestion issues with certain times of the day there’s not anything that really can be done until we have more roadway to actually move cars through,” says Tonny Williams for the Columbia County Traffic Engineering Department.
They’re working on multiple widening projects in the county but traffic Williams says in an effort to reduce traffic now, the department is updating its video management wall with newer technology. He says they want to have the best equipment so they can keep the traffic flowing as smoothly as possible while construction is underway.
