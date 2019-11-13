Balloon release to be held for Thomson teen who died in car crash

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - Family members will be honoring the life of Amarione Thampson on Thursday, Nov. 14, and are inviting the public to be part of the celebration of life.
The 16-year-old lost his life Saturday, Nov. 9, after being involved in a car crash on White Oak Rd. He is being remembered by family and friends as the guy who always made people smile, and cared about helping others over anything else.
A balloon release will be held at the Thomson High School rock at 6:30 p.m. If you plan on attending, the family has asked that you bring pink and blue balloons.
