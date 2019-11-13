Augusta’s Coliseum Authority says the new signage was suppose to include James Browns name

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Over the weekend, James Brown family members expressed their displeasure on social media about what’s been done to the marquee sign outside of the James Brown Arena. FOX 54 spoke to Augusta’s Coliseum Authority’s Chairman Cedric Johnson about why the sign was removed without first telling the public.
“I take responsibility for maybe not notifying the public that we were doing that. We’ve done a lot of different projects, and we’ve just usually done the projects and let the people see them after they were complete,” said Johnson.
Johnson tells FOX 54 changing the sign was the result of a marketing and branding campaign. He said the new sign was suppose include James Browns name but there was an error with the marketing company.
“There is no idea to take anything away from James Brown,” he explained.
Commissioner Marion Williams is over the district where the James Brown Arena is located. The commissioner doesn’t believe sign design expenses were paid and the authority didn’t okay the finish product. “Don’t trick the people, don’t make the people believe that you trying to do something. How can a group of that size not dot all the i’s and cross all the t’s?”
Johnson says its their goal is not to remove Browns legacy from the arena but to increase it by adding quotes and pictures in the current arena to represent the Godfather of Soul.
“Sprouse it up – give our customers a better experience and also highlight James Brown,” he explained.
The authority says they are doing it carefully, not wanting to spend too much money updating because they hope to build a new arena at the same location.
“And most possibly right now that’s looking across the street in the parking lot across the street from the arena,” said Johnson.
This is Commissioner Williams first time hearing about it being built across the street.
“If we built it across the street we have to tare the old one down that’s another expense. we don’t have proper parking so we will probably have to build a parking deck. the commission hasn’t been informed of anything about that.,” said Commissioner Williams.
Johnson says more changes are sure to come for the complex as well as a new sign for the James Brown Arena. He tells FOX 54 he plans to inform the public first before they are made
