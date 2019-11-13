Augusta man charged with arson of a Youth Development Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - An Augusta man is charged with arson in the first degree for an incident that occurred on Jan. 13 2019.
In an affidavit, Samuel Mitchell is accused of setting the Augusta Youth Development Center at 3481 Mike Padgett Highway on fire while 15 children were inside. Mitchell is said to have used a battery, paperclip, brown paper bag, and a sheet to start the fire in a unit on the Augusta Youth Development Center campus.
Mitchell is in custody at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
