Augusta man arrested on multiple charges of child molestation

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - According to two Richmond County affidavits, Antonio McDowell was arrested and charged with child molestation and aggravated child molestation after allegedly sexually assaulting two minors on two different occasions.
Authorities say, on Apr. 20 McDowell sexually assaulted a 7-year-old minor, documents state that this incident occurred at 3308 Hillis Rd.
On the other affidavit, on Aug. 28 McDowell sexually assaulted a 15-year-old minor at 3614 Deans Bridge Rd. Lot #28
McDowell is in custody at the Charles B. Webster Detention Center.
