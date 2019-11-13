Augusta commissioners work on 2020 budget

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta commissioners held a workshop to discuss the proposed budget of close to $900 million for fiscal year 2020.
Richmond County Marshal Ramone Lamkin was among several who attended the hour and a half long meeting. He was hoping his budget for five additional officers and body camera equipment would be approved. Commissioners tentatively gave it the okay.
“One of the big things that came out of it was the marshals’ department and we are adding some enforcement to the marshals’ department. We are adding a couple of personnel here and there that are key people that we actually need," said District 10 Commissioner John Clarke.
Commissioners said there’s another budget session scheduled for Monday, Nov. 18. They’re expected to adopt and approve the budget by next commission meeting on Tuesday Nov. 19.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.