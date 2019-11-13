Arctic Blast Chills the CSRA

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Despite plenty of sunshine, arctic air will continue to blast the region with record cold temperatures. In fact, it will feel much more like January with daytime highs in the upper 40s. The cold settles in tonight with low temperatures back in the upper 20s and low 30s. Clouds increase overnight ahead of our next storm system. It will still be chilly tomorrow with highs in the upper 40s and 50s. Some showers will slide into the CSRA late-day, with a better chance for rain tomorrow night into Friday. Temperatures will gradually thaw as we head into the start of the next workweek, where the 60s make a return.