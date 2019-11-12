Veterans Day Parade and Ceremony held to honor military veterans

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Many people across the CSRA made their way to downtown Augusta for the 2019 Augusta Veterans Day Parade.
The parade began this morning at 10 a.m. and followed with a ceremony where community members honored all veterans from each war.
Many people took the podium including Maj. Gen. Neil S. Hersey, Mayor Hardie Davis and other prolific speakers sharing their thoughts on this honorable day.
“Today is a day that we have set aside to recognize and honor all those who served, and certainly those who have served," Mayor Davis said.
Many veterans who were in attendance were filled with joy during the ceremony. “It feels great to be recognized for our service, as I’m sure a lot of the other veterans that are here. We’re just happy to be a part of the celebration," said Albert Boudy, a military veteran.
Boudy also tells FOX 54 that it was an honor to serve in the military and that it was his way of giving back to America.
