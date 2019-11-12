ThomsonStrong: Family and community remembering Amarione Thampson

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The Thomson community is mourning after another young life was lost on White Oak Rd. According to the McDuffie County Coroner, 16-year-old Amarione Manwell Thampson died after being in a crash on Saturday, Nov. 9. Thampson is the fourth death on White Oak Rd. in just over a month. In the beginning of Oct., three siblings lost their lives as the result of a crash on the road.
FOX 54 reached out to the Thampson family to talk to them about their loved one. His aunt and uncle sat down with a reporter and shared the type of young man he was and the legacy he is leaving behind. His aunt, Juanita Outlaw, said, “He’s missing already.” Outlaw says in not even two days, the lack of his presence is affecting the family. She said, “He impacted a lot of lives and a lot of people in many different ways.”
Thampson was a son, brother, uncle, nephew, friend, classmate and brother-in-Christ. His family says he is remembered as the guy who always made people smile, and cared about helping others over anything else. His uncle, Gerald Outlaw, said, “He was playful and full of laughter. He was energetic, of course athletic, and an all-around good guy.” His family describes him as someone who anyone would be proud to know.
In one of his classrooms at Thomson High School, a ribbon and artwork can be seen at his desk. The drawing says, “You lived and you are gone, but never forgotten.” His teachers are among the rest, feeling the emptiness without him. One teacher, Robin Rowe, wrote on Facebook saying, “AJ always wore a smile and always did whatever I asked him to do. He made class fun and was such a kind, beautiful soul.”
Family members say Thampson said his purpose in life was to help others. Juanita Outlaw said, "He just wanted to serve God. That’s what he said, 'I just want to make God happy.” She said Thampson was a member of the church praise team, dance team, an usher and a drummer.
His uncle said knowing that he is in a place with no sadness or tears is what brings his family hope in this time. Gerald Outlaw explained, “It gives us that joy, that sense of peace. But the hurt is still there. He’s deeply missed, and still loved by all. He will forever be in our memories.”
As the holidays approach, those memories will be relived and replayed, bringing the family close together, which is what they say was one of Thampson’s favorite things.
The family said the funeral is open to the public. It will be held at Thomson High School on Saturday, Nov. 16, at 11 a.m.
