Temperatures are expected to take a dive in the next 24 hours: How to keep your car prepared for an emergency

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Temperatures are expected to drop into the low 20s this week. With colder temperatures on the way, it’s important to prepare your vehicle.
According to research from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, hazardous storms and inclement weather are a factor in more than half a million crashes and more than 2,000 road deaths each winter.
“It’s important for motorists to keep their vehicles operating safely,” says Montrae Waiters, spokeswoman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “Taking the time now to prepare your vehicle for winter-weather driving conditions can help ensure you stay safe in the elements.”
The AAA also recommends carrying an emergency kit equipped for winter weather. Make sure to include a charged cellular phone, blankets, food, water and any needed medication.
In case you do get caught in the cold, there’s a service in the CSRA that can help, “All you need to do to call a CHAMP unit is dial 511 or use the 511 Georgia app. These operators will help get you moving again during normal and inclement weather days,” says Kyle Collins, with the Georgia Department of Transportation.
When it comes to driving in these cold weather conditions, stay focused, pay attention and above all, drive safely.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.