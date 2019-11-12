Showers Move Out, Coldest Air of the Season Moves In

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - We’re putting our umbrellas and rain gear to good use today. Showers spread throughout the CSRA will continue through the lunchtime hour. By the early afternoon, coverage will become a bit more scattered and most shower activity will taper by 4PM. Clouds will hang tough through the early evening and then begin to break up thereafter. The warmest part of the day was recorded in the morning, and throughout the rest of the afternoon, temperatures will dip into the low-50s and upper-40s. Tonight will be mostly clear and cold. Low temperatures will drop dramatically to the mid-20s. Break out the extra blankets and throw on the fuzzy socks because it will feel much more like winter. Waking up tomorrow will be freezing, with temperatures holding in the mid-20s through much of the work and school commute. There will be plenty of sun, but daytime highs will struggle to rise from the upper-40s.