$50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Thomson

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - In Thomson, someone just got $50,000 richer.
According to the Georgia Lottery Corporation, one ticket worth $50,000 was sold in Thomson in the Nov. 9 Powerball drawing.
The winning ticket was sold at Rimpys Apex, located at 639 Cobbham Rd.
The Georgia Lottery Corporation says, the winning numbers for the Nov. 9 drawing were: 14-17-35-38-60 and the Powerball was 25. The winning ticket matched the first four winning numbers with the Powerball.
A winner has not come forward to claim the prize yet. Powerball winners in Georgia have 180 days from the draw date to claim prizes.
