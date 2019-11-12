November is national caregivers month

After his death, McMillan continued being a caregiver. Now, she is a trained Support Group Facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association. FOX 54 asked her what it takes to be a care giver. “You’ve got to have thick skin because sometimes they get made at you and they might call you bad names. And take their anger and frustration, because it very frustrating for them to not be able to remember things and not be able to do all those things they use to do. And it was very frustrating for my father-in-law.”