November is national caregivers month

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - November is National Family Caregivers month. According to the Alzheimer’s Association, 16 million family members and friends are caring for someone living with Alzheimer’s.
A caregiver is not a role many apply for, instead, a need occurs along life’s journey and selfless people like Susan McMillan and Sharon Galvan step up to the plate. FOX 54 spoke with Beth Williams who is a director with the Alzheimer’s Association for the Georgia chapter. She believes the need for caregivers is all around us.
“There is a point where you can’t take care of someone with Alzheimer’s disease always effectively in the home, you need two or three people assisting,” explained Williams.
Sharon Galvan and Susan McMillan are involved in the Alzheimer’s Association, both have had family members experiencing memory loss; Galvan’s father and McMillan’s father-in-law. Today on Veterans Day, they honor both men.
“He does remember service and he likes talking about being in the military. He was a pilot and he flew to all kinds of places and he has got great stories,” said Galvan.
“I found a box of pictures when he was a young man in the army in Europe and he loved it. He showed it to everybody. He just really got a thrill of going through the pictures,” said McMillan
It’s a selfless act being a caregiver. Galvan assists her mother in caring for her father. Soon her parents will be moving closer to Georgia.
“I don’t know how she’s doing it. I don’t know how any of them do it. A 24-7 care taker. That’s why I want her here so she can have a break. Just to get her hair cut and go to the grocery store,” explained Galvan.
McMillan retired years ago after her father in-law started having memory loss and became his caregiver. She spent every day with him. “He ended up falling and breaking his hip and got pneumonia. So when he went to the hospital and he never came out.”
After his death, McMillan continued being a caregiver. Now, she is a trained Support Group Facilitator for the Alzheimer’s Association. FOX 54 asked her what it takes to be a care giver. “You’ve got to have thick skin because sometimes they get made at you and they might call you bad names. And take their anger and frustration, because it very frustrating for them to not be able to remember things and not be able to do all those things they use to do. And it was very frustrating for my father-in-law.”
There are many challenges that come with being a caregiver but these women say it’s all worth it. Galvan says it’s in the moments when something magical happens.
“Whatever he remembers we are happy about and whenever he joins in the conversation. Then for a moment you almost feel like he’s back and then they are gone again. So it hurts when they go back to not talking or not being able to answer,” explained Galvan.
To Galvan, McMillan, and all caregivers you may often go unrecognized, but you’re heroes nonetheless.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.