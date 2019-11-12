Local organization asks for changes to Georgia’s voter purge policy

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Georgia election officials could soon remove more than 300,000 voters from the state’s voter rolls. They would remove voters that haven’t participated in the past several elections.
The League of Women Voters partnered with Campaign Legal Center to send a letter to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. In the letter, they express their concerns about the policy and they request changes be made to it. The organizations argue the policy is a failed policy and doesn’t accurately determine which voters should be purged. They also ask the secretary of state’s office to provide records on how they identify which voters will be purged. The letter says if Georgia voters know this information, they can ensure they aren’t being purged by error. Lastly, they’re asking to extend the time period these planned purged voters have to respond from thirty days to sixty days.
Gayla Keese, the Voter Services chair with the CSRA League of Women Voters, says, “We should be making voter registration and voting easier not more difficult and so we’re urging him to re-evaluate this purge.”
The secretary of state’s office released a statement. In the statement, it says they’re fighting the voter purge narrative. According to the statement, secretary of state Brad Raffensperger says,"not only do updated voter rolls ensure safer elections for Georgia’s voters, they also cut back on waste and make the voting process far more efficient for voters."
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.