Local organization asks for changes to Georgia’s voter purge policy

The League of Women Voters partnered with Campaign Legal Center to send a letter to the Georgia Secretary of State’s office. In the letter, they express their concerns about the policy and they request changes be made to it. The organizations argue the policy is a failed policy and doesn’t accurately determine which voters should be purged. They also ask the secretary of state’s office to provide records on how they identify which voters will be purged. The letter says if Georgia voters know this information, they can ensure they aren’t being purged by error. Lastly, they’re asking to extend the time period these planned purged voters have to respond from thirty days to sixty days.