Filmmakers hope commissioners reevaluate fate of old jail

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Film crews have pumped more than a million dollars into the local economy this year alone. Film Augusta and the city’s Central Services Department records show more than $19,000 was paid directly to the city for the use of the old jail as a film location.
Tuesday, Nov. 12, commissioners, the film location manager and members of the Augusta Film Commission discussed the future of the site again. Seven commissioners toured the old jail on Veterans Day.
Film Augusta representatives said four movies have been shot there this year, including the movie ‘El Dorado’ that is expected to be released in 2021.
“When that movie hits the big screen, there will likely be a lot of hype about the movie itself and we may actually receive some attention because it was filmed in part in Augusta in that jail,” said Film Augusta’s Film Liaison Jennifer Bowman.
Commissioner Bill Fennoy maintains he wants to help the kids in the area by sticking by the city’s commitment to demolish the old jail and build a juvenile detention center. However, he said he’s open to learning what Chief Judge Carl Brown thinks about a shared space that accommodates both movies and youth.
“For the film industry and Judge Brown to sit down and have a discussion and each one present their point of view and bring back to us a recommendation," Fennoy said.
The fate of the old jail is ultimately up to Augusta commissioners. They plan to discuss it again in their meeting next week.
