Court documents outline disturbing details in murder of Clark Atlanta student Alexis Crawford

FOX 5 has obtained court documents detailing what police believe Crawford's final moments were like. In those documents, authorities said Crawford and Jones got into a physical fight at their off-campus apartment on McDaniel Street Southwest. Police think Jones' boyfriend got involved in the fight and, according to the documents, choked Crawford with his hands until she stopped breathing. Investigators think Crawford was murdered on October 31 in between 2:52 a.m. and 4:30 a.m.