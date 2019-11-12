Columbia County woman arrested for 3 counts of cruelty to children, after children ate her candy

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, on Nov. 6 a mother of three was arrested and charged for cruelty to children after physically assaulting her children over candy.
The sheriff’s office says on Oct. 22 the mother of 34-year-old Brandise Wilkinson called the sheriff’s office and stated that her daughter was physically assaulting her children.
According to the witnesses, Wilkinson allegedly became upset that the children ate her candy, at that time Wilkinson left the kitchen and returned with a black belt in her hand and began to hit the children. Wilkinson’s brother attempted to intervene but Wilkinson “turned on him”.
The three children and Wilkinson’s mother then exited the home through the front door and Wilkinson proceeded behind them and chased the three children and Wilkinson’s mother down the road.
As authorities arrived to the scene, deputies stated they witnessed Wilkinson running down the roadway with a black belt in her hands and chasing Wilkinson’s mother and three crying children.
The incident report goes on to state that Wilkinson had to be restrained by deputies placing handcuffs and leg restraints on her due to Wilkinson’s aggressive behavior. According to authorities, Wilkinson yelled out that she “wanted to die and she wanted the deputies to aid her in the mission.”
All three children suffered visible injuries, one of the children had a reddening contusion on the cheek and welt marks on her right arm, the second child complained of the back right side of his head hurting, and the third child had four welt marks on both inner forearms from her elbows to her wrists.
Wilkinson was charged with three counts of cruelty to children in the first degree and was placed in a local hospital for addition evaluation.
