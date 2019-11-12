City leaders vote to scrap proposed $93M Depot Project if issues aren’t resolved soon

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Commissioners unanimously voted to abandon the proposed $93 million Depot Project if all issues concerning the development aren’t resolved in two months. Previously, some commissioners didn’t see eye-to-eye with the developer Bloc Global or the Downtown Development Authority. They said a misleading promotional video and the lack of a site plan were in-part to blame.
Now, the city plans to scrap plans for the mixed-use development by Jan. 28, 2020 if the debate over the project isn’t resolved by then. The city’s interim administrator and general counsel will lead the negotiations.
Designs of the proposed multi-use development, “Riverfront at the Depot”, were unveiled to the public just last year. It included retail space, more than 120 luxury apartment units, and outdoor entertainment. Local leaders said it took years of meetings and negotiations between the city, co-developers and the Downtown Development Authority.
