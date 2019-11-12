Augusta commissioners tour movie set at old Walton Way jail

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - After sitting vacant for six years, the old jail at 401 Walton Way is bringing in the dough. Just this year the City of Augusta made $19,410 from four film crews that used it a total of 41 days.
“Now that it’s getting out there, studios are going to be interested in that. That means more business for the film industry here in Augusta, which means more money for the town," said location manager Mark Crump, known for his work on “The Suicide Squad” and other films, according to IMDb.
Augusta-Richmond County commissioners toured the building while movie crews are filming a faith-based film there.
“To see the actors getting ready to do their scene, watching the equipment being set up. That’s something a normal moviegoer won’t see so it’s really interesting to see the behind-the-scenes aspect," said District 8 Commissioner Brandon Garrett.
Seeing the economic impact including hundreds of people working, many who are locals, changed Commissioner Garret’s mind. He said last week he voted to tear down the building to make way for a new juvenile detention center.
However, others aren’t sold on the Hollywood dream.
“My first concern is that we have made a commitment and before we change or alter that commitment I feel we need to have a conversation with juvenile court," said District 1 Commissioner Bill Fennoy.
$1.5 million dollars in SPLOST money was set aside for the demolition but some commissioners said it can be delayed until the lights, cameras and action fades.
Commissioners talked about the future of the building last week and plan to discuss the old jail’s importance to the film industry Tuesday, Nov. 12, during the administrative services committee meeting.
