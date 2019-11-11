Pleasant for Veterans Day

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) - Today will be comfortable with sun and clouds. Daytime high temperatures will be near average in the low-70s. Clouds will increase overnight ahead of an approaching cold front. A few showers are possible by dawn. Low temperatures will be mild in the low-50s. Tomorrow will be a rather dreary day with lots of cloud cover and showers around through much of the morning and early afternoon. Umbrellas and rain gear will be needed. Highs will only reach the upper-50s before the cold front sweeps through and dramatically drops temperatures. Ready or not, the winter feel returns Tuesday night and especially Wednesday. Break out the heavy-duty jackets and scarves Wednesday morning, where temperatures will be in the mid-20s and highs in the upper-40s. Sunshine carries us through the rest of the week, but it will certainly be much cooler into the weekend.