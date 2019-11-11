Military Appreciation Night held at Columbia County Fair

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - Sunday was the last day of the Columbia County Fair, and to wrap up their last day a Military Appreciation Night was held.
In honor of Veterans Day, those who have a valid military ID were able get into the event for free from 5:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. “I’ve been out over twenty years and it’s always special when the fair honors us. When they honor us like that, it means a lot,” Tronie Williams said.
Event coordinators also tell FOX 54 that it was their mission to give back to the community. “Fort Gordon is a big part of our community. We are proud to be able to support our veterans,” Rick Winterboer of The Merchants Association said.
The Columbia County Fair also offered their unlimited ride special for twenty dollars.
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.