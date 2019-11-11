Local organization honors women veterans at Veterans Parade

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - The CSRA Veterans Day Parade started on Thirteenth and Green streets and ended at the all war monuments on Fourth and Broad streets.
The League of Women Voters of the CSRA was one of the organizations that participated in the parade. Their goal is to recognize the ‘ongoing fight and sacrifices women have made to be able to fight for our country and defend our rights.'
Gayla Keesee, the voter services chair with the League of Women Voters of the CSRA, says it was important to participate in the parade to support their members that are also veterans.
Keesee says,"women are an important part of the armed services and they deserve he recognition and support that they haven’t necessarily always gotten."
Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.