UPDATE: 35-year-old man identified in car crash on Peach Orchard Rd

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County coroner’s office has confirmed the death of a driver after a vehicle crash.
The coroner’s office has identified the driver as, 35-year-old Dominique Watson. Authorities say, Watson was driving his vehicle north on Peach Orchard Road, north of Phinizy Road, when he struck the curb and lost control of his vehicle. The vehicle overturned and ejected Watson from the vehicle.
Watson was taken to Augusta University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:42 p.m. Authorities say, the cause of death was blunt force blunt trauma.
Richmond County Dispatch has just confirmed with FOX 54 that a one vehicle crash has occurred on 3406 Peach Orchard Rd.
According to Police the call came in 5:30 p.m. and that injuries have been reported. It is still unclear at this time how may individuals were involved in the crash.
FOX 54 is working to get more information on the incident.
