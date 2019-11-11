Forces United holds Operation Tailgate after Monday’s Veterans Day Parade

AUGUSTA, GA. (WFXG) -Immediately following the Downtown Augusta Veterans Day Parade, Forces United invites the community to join them for Operation Tailgate. The event is a community BBQ where over 30 veteran service organizations and local veteran-owned businesses showcase products and services at Forces United Headquarters.
November 11 is designated as Veterans Day. It’s a day to honor all veterans, past and present. Deputy Director for Forces United and local veteran, Don Clark served our nation for 21 years. He served overseas, for multiple terms in Afghanistan. He says he missed out on several big life events because he was serving his country.
He was home for his daughter’s birth but ended up missing her first steps, however, he recognizes the importance of each contribution he and other veterans make. “Even though this is a military town so there’s a greater abundance of service members or veterans around but man, think about those numbers. Less than two percent of the population," he says.
“At a certain point in history during the Vietnam Era, our servicemen and women who came back from serving abroad or otherwise, I mean, they were spat on. They were called names, kicked at and just set aside,” he says. “It’s always important for us as a community but even as a county to acknowledge the fact that you know some period of time we didn’t openly embrace our servicemen and women.”
Veterans Day is an opportunity to honor and show our appreciation of these men and women who serve and have served to protect our freedoms. Clark says he doesn’t shy away from telling any U.S. veteran, thank you, "It really is a badge of honor to say that you’re a service member but also it’s just so uplifting when you hear and see your community and your country getting behind your service.”
If you get a chance, walk up and tell a veteran thank, “Thank you.” Operation Tailgate is free and open to the public. It’s located at 701 Greene St, Augusta, GA, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
