Augusta University holding nursing job fair

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - Augusta University College of Nursing and East Central Regional Hospital (ECRH) are teaming up to hold a nursing job fair.
The fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 12, at ECHR’s Augusta campus (3405 Mike Padgett Hwy. building 15, Augusta, Ga. 30906).
Positions are available at the ECRH Augusta and Gracewood campuses. The hospital is looking for staff nurses, licensed practical nurses, and patient care technicians. Attendees are told to bring their resumes, proof of license and credentials.
To apply online, click here. For more information, call (706)-721-7303 or (706)-446-5569.
