The William McClain Youth Platform holds a panel

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The William McClain Youth Platform, a group of young adults discussing political issues in the CSRA, held a panel Saturday.
This event took place at the Municipal Building and it was open and free for the public to attend. The panel spoke about the Depot Project, the food desert and paid parking in District 1.
A forum was held for District 1 Richmond County commissioner candidates to speak as well. Candidates spoke about issues such as collaborating with the sheriff’s office to lower crime in District 1, improving transportation, tax freeze for elders to prevent them from being moved out of their homes and more.
