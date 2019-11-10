New marquee signage causes some buzz at the James Brown Arena

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A big buzz surrounding the James Brown Arena Saturday, Nov. 9.
James Brown family members expressed on social media how unhappy they are about whats been done to the marquee sign.
The sign originally had James Brown face on it. But right now it says Augusta Entertainment Complex.
FOX 54′s Miya Payton reached out to the Coliseum Authority Chairman, Cedric Johnson, he says the sign changed as a result of a marketing and branding campaign.
He also says there is a misunderstanding.
The arena is still called the James Brown Arena, but the area including the Bell Auditorium is called the Augusta Entertainment Complex. He says there was an error made and the Brown family and the public should have been notified before the change.
