UPDATE: Missing woman in Richmond County found

UPDATE: Missing woman in Richmond County found
Missing person Renvia Barnes (Source: Richmond County Sheriff’s Office)
By Lydia Robinson | November 10, 2019 at 1:21 PM EST - Updated November 10 at 9:23 PM

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - UPDATE: Renvia Barnes has been located.

The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.

Renvia Barnes, 35, was last seen on 2800 block of Washington Rd on Aug. 10 at 2 a.m. possibly walking towards South Carolina on I-20.

Barnes is described as 5′2″ with blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and tennis shoes with pink laces.

If you have any information contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.

Copyright 2019 WFXG. All rights reserved.