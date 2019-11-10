UPDATE: Missing woman in Richmond County found

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - UPDATE: Renvia Barnes has been located.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to find a missing person.
Renvia Barnes, 35, was last seen on 2800 block of Washington Rd on Aug. 10 at 2 a.m. possibly walking towards South Carolina on I-20.
Barnes is described as 5′2″ with blonde hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a gray shirt, gray pants, and tennis shoes with pink laces.
If you have any information contact the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office (706) 821-1020 or 821-1080.
