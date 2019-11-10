His Excellency Ambassador Sidique Wai recieves $10,000 gift from Calvary Gateway International Church

COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA (WFXG) - His Excellency Ambassador Sidique Wai made his way to Calvary Gateway International Church here in the CSRA Saturday.
Members of the church welcomed him with open arms as they presented him with a $10,000 check made to his country, Sierra Leone.
His Excellency Ambassador Sidique Wai told FOX 54 that coming to the states was one of the highest points of his life. “I’m here not only to say thank you to them, but to also come to this beautiful state and to say to this state, we look at this state as our own sister state,” Wai said.
This idea all started from two members of the church who are from Sierra Leone. “We have a love for the nation. We have members that are from Sierra Leone and we saw their tenaciousness, their love for their country and giving back to their country. We wanted to be a part of that," Dr. Brenda W. Colbert said.
Mayor Hardie Davis and other city leaders were also in attendance at the dinner reception.
