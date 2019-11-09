UPDATE: Statement from McDuffie County School District after Thomson teen killed in Saturday morning crash

THOMSON, GA (WFXG) - The McDuffie County Coroner’s Office confirms an early Saturday morning crash on White Oak Rd. claimed the life of a Thomson High School student.
The incident happened at around 10:42 a.m. on Nov. 9 according to the coroner.
The coroner says 16-year-old Amarione Thampson was driving his vehicle when he collided with the driver of a Dodge Journey in the southbound lane.
The McDuffie County School District released a statement in regards to the passing of the 11th grader:
"Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Thomson High School junior Amarione Thampson. Upon learning of this tragedy, the district activated its crisis management plan of providing counseling assistance to our students, faculty, and staff. Counselors, social workers, and school psychologists have been made available throughout the day. Please keep Amarione’s family and our schools in your thoughts and prayers as we go through this most difficult and trying time. "
Due to the collision, Thampson was transported to the University McDuffie Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries at 11:25 a.m. Nov. 9.
The driver of the other vehicle was transported to a local hospital and is said to be in stable condition.
