Beaufort County wanted suspect arrested in Richmond County

HEPHZIBAH, GA (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence at the 2000 block of Chaps Lane to execute a search warrant requested by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for a wanted suspect on Aug. 9.
The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence at 10:16 a.m. and found the wanted suspect, 20-year-old Tyrek Grant inside the residence.
Deputies say upon arrival Grant was armed and refused to leave the residence. Richmond County Sheriff’s Office SWAT were able to talk with Grant and he was taken into custody without incident.
Grant was wanted for Pointing/Presenting a Firearm to Law Enforcement.
