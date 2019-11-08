13-year-old girl brings wagons filled with toys to Doctors Hospital

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - A local 13-year-old girl is dedicated to providing toys to children who are fighting tough medical battles.
On Thursday, Gracey Chafin and her family showed up to Doctors Hospital with multiple wagons filled with toys that were all donated from a national broadcast morning show. Gracey has been at this for the past six years and has given over a total of three hundred Radio flyer wagons throughout her journey.
Gracie is not only recognized nationally for her giving, but even doctors appreciate her efforts. “This is great and a child that can do this. The world is endless for them to do other things. This is just a small starting point for this child,” Dr. Raul Ponte, pediatric critical care physician says.
Gracey provided these donations through her organization, Lil G’s Wagons of Hope, and she tells FOX 54 that she hopes her toys gives other people joy to make them feel at home. “I feel like this is important because everybody isn’t where they want to be at the time, so you have to make them feel as comfortable as possible where they are,” Gracey Chafin says
If you would like to know more about Lil G’s Wagons of Hope, here is a link to her Facebook.
