Woman claims multiple men attacked her in her car

AUGUSTA, GA (WFXG) - An Augusta woman is on high alert after she says multiple men tried to pull her out of her car against her will.
Lavetta Scott says it happened early Thursday morning. She says she stopped to help one woman who was apparently in need, and several men charged at her. Scott says the men surrounded her car and demanded her to get out.
She says she tried to pull forward to get away after she saw one of the men pull out a bat and smash her car.
“I thought she needed help, but as they got out of the car and I looked in my rear-view and saw all of these men. What made me realize is, is they don’t want my car, they want me. When the man said get her by her head and i was like, who!?” exclaimed Scott.
At this time we’re working to obtain a police report and we will provide you with more details to come.
